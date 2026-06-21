Bird Dawgs Fall 8-7 in Series Finale, Head Home to Host Brockton

Published on June 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on the mound

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on the mound(Down East Bird Dawgs)

AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs battled back from deficits twice and held three separate leads, but the Sussex County Miners answered every time, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh to escape with an 8-7 victory at Skylands Stadium Sunday afternoon, closing out the season series in Sussex County's favor and sending Down East home to host the Brockton Rox.

Down East struck first in the third as Colby Backus doubled in a run, Ali LaPread added an RBI groundout, and Danell Figueroa singled in a run to take a 3-0 lead.

Sussex County answered in the bottom half with a Gabriel Maciel sacrifice fly, and RBI doubles from Keenan Taylor and Edwin Mateo to tie it at 3-3.

The Bird Dawgs went back in front in the fourth when Trey Law doubled home a run, and Backus added an RBI groundout, but Haiden Walters answered with an RBI double for Sussex County to cut it to 5-4.

Down East extended the lead again in the seventh as Christian Adams doubled in a run and LaPread added a sacrifice fly, but the Miners erupted for four runs in the bottom half to take an 8-7 lead and close out the win.

Rolando Heredia-Bustos started for Down East, allowing five runs on eight hits over 6Ã¢..." innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Jace Miner (0-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs on three hits in Ã¢..." of an inning.

Jackson Balzan started for Sussex County, allowing five runs on eight hits over five innings with four strikeouts and one walk. Jacob Widener (1-0) earned the win with a shutout inning, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

The Bird Dawgs (17-22) drop the series two games to one as Sussex County closes out the season series 8-4. Down East returns home to host the Brockton Rox for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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