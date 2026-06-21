ValleyCats Score 10+ for Fifth-Straight, Top Brockton, 15-8

Published on June 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







The Tri-City ValleyCats finished off its five-game (one postponed) road trip with 21 hits in a 15-8 win over the Brockton Rox on Sunday, June 21.

It was the fifth game in a row that the ValleyCats offense scored 10 or more and the third-straight game the team had 15 or more hits. For the second-straight day the ValleyCats scored at least five runs in the ninth and every starter had at least one hit. Seven starters scored at least once.

David Glancy (3-for-5, HR, 2B, SB, 4 R, 4 RBI) and Amani Larry (4-for-6, HR, 3B, 2B, R, SB, 4 RBI) had back-to-back home runs in the top of the second on consecutive pitches. It was Glancy's team-leading eighth homer of the season. Larry had the ValleyCats first cycle of the season.

Brayden Jobert (2-for-4, 2 BB, 2R) led off a four-run top of the sixth with his sixth home run of the season for the ValleyCats (15-21). Glancy had a two-run double in the rally and Ranko Stevanovic added an RBI single.

Aaron Whitley (3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, SB) doubled in Josh Leslie (2-for-4, 2 R, SB) and Larry to cap off a five-run Tri-City ninth.

Kai Moody finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored as well.

Overall, Tri-City stole six bases during a busy day on the basepaths.

After a rocky start, newcomer Justus Agosto came on to settle things down in his Tri-City debut with three innings of hitless and scoreless relief as he struck out one. Everette Harris added a scoreless sixth and struck out two before Noah Estrella finished off the seventh and the game. Estrella struck out one in 2.2 innings and didn't allow a hit

Brockton (15-22) got a 3-for-5 day from Derek Bender with a triple, a run, and an RBI.

With the win, Tri-City won its third series in its last four and pulled just in front of the Rox for third-place in the Frontier League's Atlantic North Division.

Up next, the ValleyCats open a six-game homestand this week including:

Tuesday, June 23 - New York at Tri-City - Soccer Night; World Cup Night; Women in Sports Night; Claire Hutton Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Snapple

Wednesday, June 24 - New York at Tri-City - Pride Night

Thursday, June 25 - New York at Tri-City - Wizard Night; POSTGAME FIREWORKS Presented by Upstate New York Toyota

Friday, June 26 - Schaumburg at Tri-City - Grateful Dead Night; Specialty Jersey Auction to Benefit Walk MS

Saturday, June 27 - Schaumburg at Tri-City - Hockey Night; Faith & Family Night; POSTGAME FIREWORKS presented by Upstate New York Toyota

Sunday, June 28 - Schaumburg at Tri-City - 5 p.m. start - Sports, Memorabilia & Pokémon Card Show; Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY







Frontier League Stories from June 21, 2026

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