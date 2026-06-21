Titans Drop Nail-Biting Finale in Extras

Published on June 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans utility player Taylor Wright takes a trip around the bases

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans utility player Taylor Wright takes a trip around the bases(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - In a super eventful series finale, the Ottawa Titans (21-17) dropped the rubber match to the Québec Capitales (28-9) by a 6-2 final in extras on Sunday afternoon, dropping the series.

It was a pair of funky lefties on the mound going head-to-head, with Titans' ace Kaleb Hill (ND, 3-2) taking on Masatoshi Sakurai (ND, 4-0). Both starters dealt, keeping the crowd of 5,500+ entertained.

The Capitales got on the board first with a pair of doubles in the second, as Arturo De Freitas cashed in Antonio Valdez, making it 1-0 in the early going.

The Titans would answer right back in the bottom of the second, as Taylor Wright sent a 400-foot solo shot to right, tying the game at one.

Both starting pitchers would put zeros across the board from innings three through five, in a true pitching duel. Sakurai went five innings, allowing one run on five hits and two walks.

The Capitales took the lead back in the top of the sixth when a leadoff hit-by-pitch of Valdez advanced to second on an error, moved up to third on a grounder, then scored on a Nicolas Deschamps sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.

Jake Steels would single to open the bottom of the sixth against Yuto Nakata and steal second to put himself into scoring position. Taylor Wright would get his second RBI of the day on a ground ball up the middle, tying the game at two.

Kaleb Hill threw six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, walking a season-high four, and striking out four. Hill has now given the Titans three consecutive quality starts and leads the team with five this season.

Yohanse Morel went two innings, allowing just one base runner, and Brett Garcia (loss, 0-2) faced the minimum in the ninth.

Tied in the bottom of the ninth, AJ Wright would reach first on a walk with two outs. Jackson Lyon sent a single to left with AJ Wright getting a good jump. Left fielder Jordan Smith bobbled the ball on what looked like a play at the plate was to come, as the Titans elected to hold Wright at third, where he would later be left stranded.

Brett Garcia came back to try and keep the game tied in the tenth. The Capitales attempted to advance the runner on a bunt, but an error from Taylor Wright would put two on, leading to four runs, making it 6-2.

Brett Garcia went one and a third, allowing four runs (zero earned) on two hits and two walks. Michael Vilchez got the final two outs of the inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Conner Floyd (win, 4-0) got the ball for the final two innings, allowing just one hit and two walks to get the win.

Taylor Wight went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI. Jackie Urbaez doubled twice, and Jake Steels posted two singles. AJ Wright drew three free passes.

After a day off on Monday, the Ottawa Titans open a three-game series with the Québec Capitales on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Stade Canac in Québec City, Québec. The Titans come back home to start a six-game homestand over the weekend with New Jersey, before Tri-City comes to town as part of the Canada Day celebrations. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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