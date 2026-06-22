Otters Fall in Series Finale, Still Take Series

Published on June 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (25-12) had their comeback attempt fall short as they dropped the series finale with the Mississippi Mud Monsters (14-24) on Sunday night, 8-6.

It was Ben Petschke as the starter for the Otters against Brian Williams in a rematch of the starters from the wild 13-13 sudden death game on June 4.

Both teams would score one run each in the first inning. Two errors from Evansville brought in a run for the Mud Monsters, but Logan Brown had another successful squeeze play to bring in Jon Ponder and tie the game at one.

Mississippi scored another in the top of the second inning on an RBI single from Andrew Semo. The Otters would get the lead back in the bottom half. After two straight singles from Sam Linscott and Marcos Gonzalez, LG Castillo sent one over the left-center field wall to put the Otters back in front 4-2.

However, Mississippi found a rhythm after allowing that home run, as three runs scored in both the third and fourth innings for the Monsters.

Evansville had to fix their eyes on the potential comeback, scoring one in the fifth inning and one in the seventh to bring it closer.

The bullpen kept them in the game, the combination of Dylan Zentko, Nolan Thebiay, David Eckaus and Alex Valdez throwing 5.2 innings and only giving up one run.

The Otters wouldn't find enough offense in the late stages, as Mississippi's Tristian House threw a scoreless eighth and ninth to give the Mud Monsters the win in game three.

The Otters fall to 25-13, dropping game three but still winning the weekend series at home. They still lead the season series against Mississippi 4-2. Mississippi gets its 15th win of the season, ending a franchise-record five-game losing streak.

The Otters have an off day tomorrow before playing three more at home against the Joliet Slammers starting at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 21, 2026

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