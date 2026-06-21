Florence Finale against Joliet Postponed
Published on June 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (20-18) had their game against the Joliet Slammers postponed Sunday afternoon. Today's game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader when Florence returns to Joliet for a three-game series on 7/10-7/12. Florence receives an off-day Monday before heading out to Gateway again for a three-game series with the Grizzlies to end the 12-game road trip. Florence's starting pitcher is TBA with the first pitch set for 7:30 PM ET Tuesday night.
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Frontier League Stories from June 21, 2026
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