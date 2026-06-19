Bird Dawgs Battle Back Twice But Fall 11-7 in Series Finale at New York

Published on June 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs utility player Christian Adams

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs utility player Christian Adams(Down East Bird Dawgs)

POMONA, N.Y. - The Down East Bird Dawgs fought back from two separate deficits, getting home runs from Christian Adams, Yeniel Laboy, and Ali LaPread, but a four-run sixth and a four-run eighth from the New York Boulders proved decisive in an 11-7 series-finale loss at Clover Stadium Thursday night, dropping Down East to 16-20 ahead of a weekend series at Sussex County.

Adams gave the Bird Dawgs an early lead with a two-run homer in the first, but New York answered immediately on a Jason Agresti RBI double to cut it to 2-1.

The Boulders took the lead with a Julian Boyd RBI single in the second and an Agresti RBI groundout in the third to go up 3-2.

Down East responded in the fourth as Laboy launched a solo homer and DiTomaso singled in a run to reclaim the lead, then extended it in the fifth on a LaPread two-run homer to make it 6-3.

New York surged back in front with four runs in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead, but Adams drew a bases-loaded walk - capping his day going four-for-four with three RBIs - in the eighth to tie it at 7-7. The Boulders answered with four more runs in the bottom half to pull away for the 11-7 final.

Jose Moreno started for Down East, allowing three runs on four hits over 2Ã¢..." innings before exiting with an injury. Greg Martinez (0-1) took the loss in his first outing in 370 days, allowing four runs on three hits over Ã¢..." of an inning with two walks.

Alex Barker started for New York, allowing six runs on 10 hits over five innings with three strikeouts and three walks. Jalon Long (2-0) earned the win, allowing one run on four hits over two innings with one strikeout and two walks.

The Bird Dawgs (16-20) drop the series two games to one and head to Sussex County for a weekend series beginning Friday, June 19, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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