ValleyCats INF Parker Coddou Headed to Colorado Rockies

Published on June 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release









Tri-City ValleyCats infielder Parker Coddou

(Tri-City ValleyCats) Tri-City ValleyCats infielder Parker Coddou(Tri-City ValleyCats)

The Tri-City ValleyCats are proud to announce the transfer of infielder Parker Coddou's contract to the Colorado Rockies. This "The Joe to The Show" Update is presented by Curtis Lumber.

Coddou, who leads Tri-City in stolen bases and is a perfect 14-for-14 on attempts, is the second ValleyCats player to join a Major League organization within the week and the third overall this season. Pitcher Nate Nabholz joined the San Francisco Giants last Friday and pitcher Stephen Still went to the Baltimore Orioles in May.

The 5-foot-10 Thibodaux, Louisiana infielder walked four times, stole two bases, and scored twice in the ValleyCats' 13-12 win over the Atlantic North Division-leading Quebec Capitales on Wednesday, June 17. Overall, Coddou scored 25 runs and had 23 hits in 25 games during his first season with ValleyCats while playing solid defense at both shortstop and second base. Coming into Thursday, the ValleyCats had turned the second-most double plays in the Frontier League this season, with exactly 100.

Coddou had 77 hits (.318 average), stole 29 bases, and scored 64 runs in 64 games with the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers of the Pioneer League in 2025.

Over four years of college ball with Nicholls State, he finished with 208 hits and 146 runs scored in 211 games.

This is the fifth Tri-City player to join a Major League organization in the past two seasons, as the ValleyCats remain committed to player development. Beyond this year's trio, Right-handed pitcher Nick DeCarlo signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, and catcher Miguel Useche signed with the Chicago Cubs last season.

In total, over 115 Tri-City alumni have gone from The Joe to The Show since the team was established in 2002 including stars such as Jose Altuve (2009), George Springer (2011), and current Houston Astros ace Hunter Brown (2019).

Since 2021, when Tri-City joined the Frontier League, 20 ValleyCats have joined Major League organizations. Kumar Rocker (2022) - now in the Texas Rangers starting rotation - is the most recent notable Frontier League-era ValleyCat to reach the majors.

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Over 3 million fans have supported the Tri-City ValleyCats over 24 seasons as the Capital Region's premiere professional baseball team. Join the excitement by getting your tickets today through tcvalleycats.com, 518-629-CATS (2287), or the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.

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Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2026

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