Wild Things Win 8th Straight to Sweep Mud Monsters

Published on June 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things were victorious Thursday night by a final score of 7-4 against the Mississippi Mud Monsters. The win is Washington's eighth in a row, and pushed the Wild Things to their fourth series sweep of the year with a 7-4 victory.

Antonio Monroy led off the home half of the first inning for Washington and ripped a double down the left field line. He moved up on a ground ball a batter later and then was driven in by Andrew Czech via a sacrifice fly to left field for his first RBI of the night.

In the third inning, AJ Fritz doubled to start the inning for Mississippi and scored two batters later on a double play. Following the double play, Slater Schield drew a walk, stole second and scored on a Kasten Furr single to give Mississippi a 2-1 lead. The Mud Monsters scored twice in the fourth frame as well. With one out, Fritz launched a two-run long ball to left center. Mississippi strung together three singles before the inning was over but stranded all three runners.

In the fifth, Ryan Ford worked a leadoff walk for Washington and scored on a two-out single by Connor Peek. A batter later, Czech launched an opposite field three-run home run over the left field fence, scoring Monroy and Peek, to give the Wild Things a 5-4 lead. It was Czech's 10th of the season and the 97th of his career.

Washington added to its lead in the sixth when Collin Helms brought home Ketchup with an RBI single, then tacked on another insurance run in the eighth when Cole Fowler launched a solo homer to make it 7-4. The hit was Helms's first as a pro.

Zander Sechrist picked up the win for Washington tossing six innings. The right-hander bookended his outing with scoreless work, tossing two shutout innings to begin his start and two more to close it out. In the fifth he worked out of a bases loaded jam with the help of an inning-ending outfield assist by Caleb Ketchup to erase a runner on a tag play at the plate. In the sixth, Sechrist needed just seven pitches to retire the side in order after the Wild Things scored four runs in the previous half inning to snag the lead.

Kelvin Perez earned a hold for Washington with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, while Landon Ginn struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to secure his third save of the season.

The Wild Things hit the road for three against Lake Erie this weekend before returning home for another week-long homestand starting June 23.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2026

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