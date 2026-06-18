Titans Stomped by Jackals in Rubber Match

Published on June 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans field a throw

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans field a throw(Ottawa Titans)

Paterson, NJ - A pair of homers was not enough, as the Ottawa Titans (20-15) fell 17-4 to the New Jersey Jackals (16-19) on Thursday, seeing the Titans drop the series.

Jackie Urbaez launched a two-run homer over the right field wall in the top of the first against right-hander Malik Binns (ND, 0-3) to put the Titans up 2-0. Urbaez left the yard for the second time in the series and pulled into a tie for most on the team with his fifth of the year.

Making his fourth start of the year, left-hander Caiden Johnson (ND, 0-0) fanned three in the first before command struggles in the second led to the Jackals taking a 4-2 lead. The Jackals got runs off a walk, wild pitch, hit-by-pitch, and a Felix Stevens single to pull ahead.

In the third, the Titans answered right back. Kaiden Cardoso ripped an opposite-field two-run homer to left, tying the score at four. Cardoso homered for the second time in the series and for the third time on the road trip, accounting for all three long balls this season.

After just an inning and a third from Johnson, who allowed four runs on two hits, walking five, hitting one, and striking out three, the Titans turned to right-hander Jack Kalisky (loss, 0-1), who put out the fire in the second to leave the bases loaded.

In the fourth, a sacrifice fly to left scored a leadoff Gustavo Sosa double to put the Jackals on top for good at 5-4.

Heitor Tokar allowed four runs on a trio of extra-base hits in the fifth before Brandon Marklund allowed eight in the sixth inning. In total, the Jackals batted around twice in the game, sending ten to the plate in the second and 13 to the dish in the sixth.

After the Cardoso homer, the Titans managed just one hit against the Jackals' bullpen in the lopsided loss.

Allowing 17 runs, including eight in the sixth, along with walking 14, all set new season-highs.

Over the 4-2 road trip, the Titans blasted nine homers.

The Ottawa Titans return home to open a three-game series with the Québec Capitales on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium with Star Wars Night and post-game fireworks, presented by Archangel Fireworks. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2026

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