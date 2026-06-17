Four Homers, Quality Start Guide Titans to Convincing Win

Published on June 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Paterson, NJ - The Ottawa Titans (20-13) steamrolled to a 12-2 victory over the New Jersey Jackals (14-19) on Tuesday, posting a season-high four homers and getting a quality outing from left-hander Kaleb Hill (win, 3-2) to win their fifth in a row.

Facing former teammate Billy Duby (loss, 2-3), the Titans kicked off a two-out rally in the first. Jackie Urbaez singled then stole his tenth bag of the year, setting up an RBI hit off the bat of AJ Wright. Before all was over, Kaiden Cardoso hammered a no-doubt two-run homer to dead centre, making it 3-0 after one.

In the third, with two on, Thomas Ferroggiaro rolled a two-run single up the middle to extend the lead. Daniel McElveny later poked his third homer of the year to right-centre to make it a 7-0 game.

The Jackals got their lone run off Hill with a Martin Figueroa single in the third. The home side threatened for more with the bases loaded, but the Titans' ace got an inning-ending double-play ball to escape further trouble.

With two on the pond in the fourth, AJ Wright smacked a liner over the left field fence for a three-run shot to make it 10-1. For a brief time, AJ Wright took the team lead with his fourth long ball of the campaign.

Duby went a season-low three and a third, allowing ten runs on 11 hits, hitting one, and striking out six against his former team.

After being silenced until the eighth, Jackie Urbaez left the yard off Nyan Hernandez for a two-run blast, pulling into a tie for the team lead with his fourth long shot of the year.

Hill earned his second consecutive quality start, going six innings of one-run ball. The southpaw yielded six hits, walked two, and fanned seven. Starting pitching has posted quality starts in four of the last five games.

Dwayne Matos (save, 1) closed the door, allowing one run in the eighth over three innings of work. Picking up his first save since 2024, Matos punched out five, allowing two hits, walking one, and hitting one.

AJ Wright registered two hits, driving in four. Jackie Urbaez posted three knocks. Jackson Lyon and Thomas Ferroggiaro also recorded two hits.

The Ottawa Titans continue a three-game series with the New Jersey Jackals on Wednesday morning at 10:35 a.m. at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. Over the weekend, the Ottawa Titans come home for Father's Day weekend to face Québec. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 16, 2026

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