Bird Dawgs Fall 6-3 to Boulders, Drop to 15-19 on Three-Game Skid

Published on June 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs at bat

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs at bat(Down East Bird Dawgs)

POMONA, N.Y. - Christian Adams did everything he could, homering in the fourth and sparking a two-run sixth-inning rally, but Isaac Rohde shut the door on any further comeback attempts as the New York Boulders handed the Down East Bird Dawgs a 6-3 defeat at Clover Stadium Tuesday night, extending Down East's losing streak to three games and dropping the Bird Dawgs to 15-19.

New York started the scoring, as Jason Agresti singled in a run in the first, and Norris McClure and Fritz Genther added RBI singles with an Aaron Simmons sacrifice fly in the second to take a 4-0 lead.

Adams got Down East on the board with a solo homer in the fourth before the Bird Dawgs pulled within one in the sixth as Adams singled in a run and scored on two Boulders errors to make it 4-3.

New York answered immediately with a Simmons RBI groundout to push the lead back to 5-3 before Agresti added an insurance run in the eighth to close out the 6-3 final.

Down East starter Rolando Heredia-Bustos (1-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out three over four innings.

Rohde (2-1) was superb for New York, allowing just one earned run on six hits over seven innings on 89 pitches with five strikeouts and one walk. Anthony Leak closed it out with two scoreless innings and five strikeouts to collect the save.

The Bird Dawgs (15-19) look to snap their three-game losing streak Wednesday, June 17, at 7 p.m. ET against the Boulders (18-15) at Clover Stadium.

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Frontier League Stories from June 16, 2026

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