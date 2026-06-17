Mud Monsters Sign Outfielder Mitzel

Published on June 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the signing and activation of outfielder Curran Mitzel.

A native of Hillsboro, Oregon, the outfielder has spent the past three seasons playing with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, setting the Mavericks League single-season stolen base record in 2025.

After returning to the Volcanoes for the 2026 season, the newest Mud Monster appeared in 13 games, batting .455 with three home runs and six RBIs.

Mitzel also collected two doubles and two triples during his 2026 campaign.

Prior to playing professionally, Mitzel played high school baseball at Hillsboro High School, where he now serves as the program's hitting coach.

He began his collegiate career at Lane Community College in Oregon before transferring to NCAA Division II Western Oregon University.

In 115 games across three seasons with the Wolves, Mitzel batted .316 while hitting 11 home runs and driving in 66 runs.

Now making the jump to the Frontier League, Mitzel brings his speed and offensive production to Mississippi as the Mud Monsters continue the 2026 season with a six-game road trip.







Frontier League Stories from June 16, 2026

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