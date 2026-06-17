Williams Ties Franchise Strikeout Mark, Offense Stifled by Kirby

Published on June 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters pitcher Brian Williams

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters pitcher Brian Williams(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (14-20) received a record-tying performance from Brian Williams but were outdueled by Zach Kirby in a 2-0 loss to the Washington Wild Things (23-9).

Carrying their first three-game winning streak of the season into the opener at EQT Park, the Mud Monsters hoped to keep their momentum rolling. It did on the mound.

Williams, making his eighth start for the Mud Monsters, turned in the best outing of his season.

The right-hander out of Texas matched the individual franchise strikeout record with 10 punchouts across 6.0 innings of work. The mark ties Preston Johnson, who reached 10 strikeouts on May 13 of this season, and Luis Devers, who accomplished the feat on July 25, 2025.

His final line featured one run allowed on five hits while walking three and striking out 10.

The one mistake the right-hander made came to Caleb Ketchup with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With six strikeouts already to that point, Williams picked up a groundout for the first out of the frame before leaving a 3-1 pitch over the plate that Ketchup sent over the wall in left field.

Kyle Booker made a leaping attempt at the wall but was unable to keep it in the ballpark.

Williams quickly regrouped, picking up the final two outs of the frame on back-to-back strikeouts before adding his final two punchouts in the bottom of the fifth.

For Mississippi's offense, they ran into a pitcher just as dominant on the opposite side.

The Mud Monsters were retired in order on five separate occasions with their four hits credited to one each from AJ Fritz and Travis Holt and two from Kasten Furr.

Mississippi hit into first-pitch outs four times during the game, helping Kirby work as efficiently as possible.

Tristan House took over for Williams in the seventh and tossed a perfect inning while recording a strikeout.

Brayden Sanders took the ball in the eighth and, after retiring the first two men on a groundout and strikeout, the rookie right-hander walked the next two batters to bring Ketchup back to the plate.

Ketchup struck again, delivering an RBI single to make it 2-0 and provide insurance as the game moved to the ninth.

Down to their final three outs, Kirby remained on the mound and finished off the complete-game shutout on pitch number 117 to secure a 2-0 Washington victory.

The Mud Monsters continue their three-game set against the Wild Things tomorrow evening. Southpaw Art Joven (3-2, 4.86) starts for Mississippi while Washington counters with right-hander Hector Garcia (3-1, 1.33). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET (5:05 p.m. CT).

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Frontier League Stories from June 16, 2026

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