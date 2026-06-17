The Michael Weber Show, Local DJ Lily Jade to Support Summer Crush Concert Series Acts June 26-27

Published on June 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Summer Crush Concert Series presented by Achieve Credit Union has added The Michael Weber Show and local personality DJ Lily Jade as supporting acts for the June 26th and 27th E5S4P3 and LOVER shows at ForeFront Field (both shows begin at 7pm).

The Michael Weber Show is an explosive rock group fronted by guitar phenom, Michael Weber - winner of MTV's "Amazingness" TV show. He has performed on stage with several Grammy winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers including Counting Crows, Nils Lofgren, Jim Peterik, and The Shadows of Knight.

With plenty of original pieces, they get the party started early and set the tone for a rock 'n rollin' night. The Michael Weber Show was a supporting act for Mr. Speed during last year's Crushers Tribute Concert Series, and they are back this year as a supporting act for E5S4P3, a Cleveland-based Journey tribute, on June 26 at 7pm.

DJ Lily Jade is a 10-year-old DJ, author, and media personality known for her high-energy mixes of Top 40, Old School Hip Hop, R&B, and viral TikTok hits. She has performed on some of the biggest stages in America, including the NBA All-Star Game, NFL Draft, Cleveland Cavaliers Pre-Game, and the Democratic National Convention.

She is also a Cleveland radio personality on 95.9FM WOVU Cleveland where she hosts interviews with names like Dawn Staley, Caitlin Clark, Denzel Ward, and many more. Lily Jade has been honored as a Forbes 30 Under 30 Cleveland Honoree for her incredible accomplishments at such a young age. She will be a supporting act for LOVER on June 27th.

Tickets for the 2026 Summer Crush Concert Series are available at www.lakeeriecrushers.com/concert-series. Tickets start just $13, and field general admission tickets are $15. Club and VIP seating options are also available. Visit LECrushers.com for more information or call the box office at (440) 934-3636.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







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