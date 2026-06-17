Sebastian Alexander Annihilates Homer in Loss

Published on June 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Lake Erie Crushers outfielder Sebastian Alexander

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers outfielder Sebastian Alexander(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (14-20) had a beautiful rainbow shine over ForeFront Field in their loss to the Evansville Otters (22-11) on Tuesday night.

The Crushers had some first inning woes on the mound against Evansville's offensive attack. The Otters brought 11 men to the plate and scored six runs in an inning that saw 60 pitches and took 35 minutes.

In the 3rd, SS TJ Salvaggio hit a two-run home, then the Otters plated two more in the 4th to go up 10-0. Then the wind and rains came pounding down on the stadium, but play resumed, and what followed was a beautiful rainbow in the Avon sky.

Over the course of the next three innings, the Otters scored eight runs, but the big blast came in the bottom of the 7th off the bat of CF Sebastian Alexander. He blasted a two-run homer to cut the deficit, his second homer of the season.

In the 8th, Garret Pike made his professional pitching debut, and he was exquisite. He pitched two masterful, scoreless innings in his mound debut. Unfortunately, his efforts came up a bit short as the Crushers fell 18-2.

Ben Petschke (2-1) got the win, and Crushers' Andres Parra (3-2) failed to make it out of the 1st inning in the loss.

The Crushers continue their six-game homestand at ForeFront Field on Wednesday with a Bark in the Park which is also highlighted by Military Appreciation Night on Friday, June 19th at 7pm with a special military jersey auction and postgame fireworks display. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

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Frontier League Stories from June 16, 2026

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