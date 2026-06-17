From Jaguars to Mud Monsters; Former DeSoto Central Champions Now Teammates in Pearl

Published on June 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - For the past 20 years, Trustmark Park has hosted the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) State Baseball Championships. For all high school players across Mississippi, the road to a state title runs through Pearl.

Mud Monsters, Dallas Woolfolk and Kyle Booker know the feeling. So too does former DeSoto Central High School head coach and current Starkville High School head coach Mark Monaghan.

"It's Omaha for Mississippi high school baseball. It's all about the road to Trustmark" says Monaghan on what the ballpark in Pearl represents to the state.

As a coach who now sees his former players donning the teal and black and playing home games on the same diamond where their teams achieved greatness, it's a very sentimental point of view.

"It's surreal to know that; To be able to have the memories they made in high school right in front of them and now to share the field as professionals."

Speaking on the brand of Mississippi baseball that is becoming increasingly more prevalent on a national level, the three-time state champion coach says, "It's motivating to continue what's happening with Mississippi high school baseball. We have so many unbelievable programs and coaches here, and none of it happens without support at all levels of the sport, from administration to families. It's very special and takes a lot."

Under Monaghan's leadership, Dallas helped lead the Jaguars to their first of three state championships in the Monaghan era in 2015.

After being acquired in a trade with the Schaumburg Boomers, the right-hander returns to the same diamond where he etched his name in DeSoto Central program history.

On the mound, Dallas helped lead the Jaguars to their first state title with an 8-1 record and a 1.98 ERA. Returning to the same field more than a decade later carries special meaning for the Hernando native.

"It's incredible to be back and playing in front of friends and family. It was probably one of the most memorable times of my life," says the right-hander from Hernando, Mississippi. "Winning the first state championship for your team, it was awesome."

Dallas gives praise to his 2015 teammates saying, "we had a really good team, and we knew whoever was stepping up on that mound was gonna compete and give us a chance to win every game."

"Coach Monaghan was able to let us know that talent alone doesn't win games, it's playing the game right, doing the little things the right way and competing every pitch."

Woolfolk made his Mud Monsters debut out of the bullpen on June 10, tossing a scoreless inning and recording his first strikeout with the club.

Kyle Booker, a back-to-back state champion with the Jaguars in 2018 and 2019 for titles two and three in program history, is in the midst of a career year with the Mud Monsters. Through 32 games, Booker has already driven in 34 runs, matching his RBI total from all 95 games he played during the 2025 season.

The Mud Monsters' starting right fielder has fond memories of his two championships at Trustmark Park.

"It's a blessing to be playing home games at this field, we dogpiled here twice and you really can't ask for too much more."

Kyle was in middle school when the 2015 squad brought home the school's first title.

"I would always go up and watch those games, and they had the eighth and ninth grade teams, so I was able to be around a lot of those guys."

Booker credits much of DeSoto Central's continued success to a culture established years before his arrival, beginning with the program's first state championship team in 2015.

"Even before I got there, the foundation and expectations were set by coach Monaghan."

When asked if the 2018 or 2019 title was harder to bring home, Kyle says "The first one for sure."

"On the second one we didn't even want to dogpile," Kyle jokes. "We knew we had it won; we just knew what we were supposed to do."

While both proudly wear Mud Monsters across their chests today, the debate over which DeSoto Central championship team is better remains unsettled.

Smiling, Dallas says, "That class (2018-2019) thinks that they can beat us (2015), but we go back and say that we won the first one and I think we would beat them anytime."

"Whatever they say, they are right. All those teams were so unique in their own way," says Monaghan.

"All three teams were competing against the best to be the best and win that last game."

Eleven years after helping DeSoto Central capture its first state championship at Trustmark Park and seven years after Booker celebrated the last of his two titles on the same field, the former Jaguars now share a clubhouse in Pearl.

While the debate over which championship team was better may never be settled, both helped build the winning tradition that defines DeSoto Central baseball. Now teammates with the Mud Monsters, Woolfolk and Booker are chasing another championship together, hoping to add a Frontier League Cup to their resumes at the same ballpark where their high school dreams became reality.







Frontier League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.