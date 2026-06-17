Y'alls Outslugged in Series Opener
Published on June 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (20-14) dropped a 7-4 loss to the Schaumburg Boomers on Tuesday night.
Nathan Lawson took the hill for Florence in his second start of the season, looking to build off a win last week. Lawson was tagged for two runs in both the first and second innings, then tossed two shutout frames in the third and fourth. Trying to complete his fifth frame, Lawson was tagged for two more home runs, three on the night, and was pulled without recording an out. The WKU alum went 4.1 innings and was pieced for nine hits and seven runs with just one strikeout in his first loss of the season.
Florence provided run support in the early innings but couldn't get any offense against the Boomers' bullpen. Garrett Broussard knocked home two in the first to take the early 2-0 lead. Tied 2-2 in the second, Jackson Tucker poked an RBI single and Brendan Bobo drew an RBI walk to take a 4-2 lead.
The Y'alls wouldn't see any offense after that and failed to get a runner past first base the rest of the night. Florence struck out 13 times tonight and was outhit 11-6.
On the bright side, the Y'alls bullpen held Schaumburg in check the rest of the way. Nathan Darden fired 2.2 scoreless innings in relief, allowing just two hits and collected two strikeouts. Travis Phelps pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning to end the night.
Florence returns for game two against Schaumburg tomorrow night. LHP Jonaiker Villalobos toes the rubber for his 73rd start as a member of the organization, a new franchise record. Schaumburg will send RHP Ross Thompson. First pitch is set for 7:30 PM ET.
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