ValleyCats Just Short in Slugfest against Quebec

Published on June 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







The Tri-City ValleyCats came up just short in a slugfest against the Atlantic North Division-leading Québec Capitales, 13-12, after Torin Montgomery singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday, June 16.

There were 31 total hits on the night, while 17 reached base by walk between the teams.

The ValleyCats bats came through with two five-run rallies. The first was punctuated by Jake Reinisch's fifth home run of the season, a two-run moon shot, in the top of the thrid while Brayden Jobert's two-run double highlighted the top of the sixth. Reinisch finished 2-for-3 with a double, the home run, two runs scored, two driven in and a pair of walks.

Jobert (2-for-6, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI) ripped a solo homer, his third of the season, deep to right in the top of the fifth for Tri-City (12-20).

After a rain delay, David Glancy (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R) drove in Dylan Broderick (2-for-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 3 BB) with a double in the top of the eighth to tie things up at 12.

Austin Dill struck out five batters in the start before Mason Martinez and Quinn Hocom came on in relief.

David Mendham had a 4-for-4 night for Quebec (26-7).

The teams play the second game of the series tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 6:50 p.m.







Frontier League Stories from June 16, 2026

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