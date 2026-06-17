Boomers Home Past Florence

Published on June 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A return home is exactly what the Schaumburg Boomers needed as the team blasted three homers during a 7-4 victory over the Florence Y'Alls at Wintrust Field on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game homestand.

Florence scored twice with two outs in the first to open a 2-0 advantage. Schaumburg was able to tie the game in the bottom of the inning when Kyle Fitzgerald slapped his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot. The visitors stretched the lead out to 4-2 in the second but the Boomers again tied the game in the bottom half. Tony Livermore doubled home a run and Alec Craig tied the game with a sacrifice fly. The game remained even until the bottom of the fifth. Myles Beale cracked a two-run homer to put Schaumburg ahead and Anthony Calarco, making his return from the injured list, followed with a solo shot to center.

Kyle Moore earned the win in relief. Moore entered the game with the bases loaded in the second inning and induced a double play on his first pitch. The righty tossed 5.2 blank innings and struck out six while allowing just two hits. Holland Townes fanned the side in the eighth and Caleb Riedel twirled a perfect ninth to record his fourth save. The pitching staff finished with 13 strikeouts, the 14th time this year with double digit strikeouts. The staff retired the final 13 batters of the game. The offense finished with 11 hits after totaling just 30 on the recent roadtrip. Calarco posted three hits in his return. Newcomer Derick Andiarena logged two hits in his pro debut and Livermore also added two.

The Boomers (16-18) will continue the series and homestand on Wednesday night at 6:30pm on Military Appreciation Night presented by Residential Heating and Cooling. RHP Ross Thompson (5-1, 3.93) is slated to start for the Boomers against LHP Jonaiker Villalobos (1-2, 6.51). Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 16, 2026

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