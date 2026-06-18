Jackals Take Series over Titans

Published on June 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals used a relentless offensive attack and dominant bullpen effort to roll past the Ottawa Titans, 17-4, Thursday afternoon at Hinchliffe Stadium, securing a series victory in front of the home crowd.

Trailing early and locked in a tie game through four innings, the Jackals erupted for 13 unanswered runs over the final five frames to turn a close contest into one of their most convincing wins of the season.

Ottawa struck first in the opening inning when first baseman Taylor Wright drew a leadoff walk before second baseman Jackie Urbaez launched a two-run homer to right field, giving the Titans a quick 2-0 advantage.

Jackals starter Malik Binns settled in after the early setback, retiring several of the next hitters he faced and keeping New Jersey within striking distance.

The offense responded in the second inning.

Ottawa starter Caiden Johnson struggled to find the strike zone, issuing five walks in the frame as the Jackals capitalized on every opportunity. Shortstop Breylin Jones brought home New Jersey's first run with a bases-loaded walk before a wild pitch allowed left fielder Martin Figueroa to score the tying run.

Second baseman Connor Maryniak was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home the go-ahead run, and third baseman Felix Stevens followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2.

The Titans answered in the third inning when first baseman Kaiden Cardoso connected on a two-run home run to left field, tying the game at 4-4 and ending Binns' afternoon after 2 1/3 innings.

The turning point came an inning later.

Right fielder Gustavo Sosa opened the bottom of the fourth with a double and eventually came around to score on catcher Aneudis Mordán's sacrifice fly, giving the Jackals a 5-4 lead they would never relinquish.

New Jersey broke the game open in the fifth inning. Center fielder Noah Furcht led off with a triple before first baseman Dariel Gomez ripped an RBI double. Jones later reached on an error that plated another run, and Sosa added an RBI double as the Jackals scored four times in the inning to build a 9-4 advantage.

The offensive fireworks continued in the sixth.

The Jackals sent 13 batters to the plate and erupted for eight runs in the inning. Gomez and Jones each delivered RBI singles while Ottawa pitchers struggled with command, issuing walks and hit batters that allowed New Jersey to keep the pressure on. Figueroa capped the rally with a two-run single down the right-field line as the Jackals extended their lead to 17-4.

Sosa led the offense with three hits, while Gomez, Jones, Figueroa and Maryniak all contributed key RBIs during the 17-run outburst.

The bullpen took care of the rest.

Nyan Hernandez, Leonardo Rodriguez, Dosie Drakeford, Lisandro Almonte and Andrew Peters combined to hold Ottawa scoreless over the final 6 2/3 innings. Rodriguez turned in one of the strongest relief appearances of the afternoon, striking out three over two scoreless innings.

The only interruption to the game came in the seventh inning when Cardoso was injured while attempting to make a play on a foul ball near the first-base side barrier. He exited the game for further evaluation.

With the win, the Jackals secured the series victory and will look to carry the momentum into their next matchup against the Gateway Grizzlies on Friday at Hinchliffe Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.







Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2026

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