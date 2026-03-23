NJ Jackals Announce New Ownership - Launch Season Opener Placing Community First

Published on March 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







Paterson, NJ - With a focus on "Community First," Paterson native and NJ Jackals owner Baye Adolfo-Wilson formally opens this year's campaign with a fresh approach that will involve its host city and its residents in its success.

"The Jackals are more than a baseball team - they are a cornerstone of community pride and opportunity. Our goal is to deepen our connection with the fans and businesses in Paterson and Passaic County. This is about creating family-friendly entertainment for the local community and celebrating the legacy and future of baseball in Paterson," proclaimed Adolfo-Wilson, the owner and chairman.

The Paterson native took over ownership of the Jackals in late 2024, said this year's season will continue with the vision of bringing outstanding baseball to the historic community, while capitalizing on the city's rich baseball history which stretches back almost a century.

"The NJ Jackals have a rich history and a passionate fanbase, and we are committed to creating an unforgettable experience for our fans, players, and the entire community,"

The Jackals home, historic Hinchliffe Stadium, is located Paterson, the country's first industrialized city and NJ's third largest metropolis. With a legacy that stretches from founding father Alexander Hamilton to Major League Baseball pioneer Larry Doby, Paterson is the home to 168,000 residents representing 52 distinct ethnic communities. With a history of immigrant labor, industrial pride, and cultural richness that is unmatched in the region.

Adofo-Wilson began his rehab of the Jackals by helping direct the $110 million Hinchliffe Stadium restoration in 2023, a move that renewed the historic Negro League stadium, and gave a new home to the beloved Jackals baseball team. Acquiring the team was more than a business transaction it was a triumphant return to glory for Adofo-Wilson, who grew up in Paterson. He played in its streets, attended city schools, served his country, and came back to re-invigorate one of Paterson's most treasured landmarks brick-by-brick.

When he walks into Hinchliffe Stadium, he is not walking into a business acquisition, he is walking into his neighborhood - a detail that matters for an entrepreneur focused on returning the historic city to the greatness from which it was born.

"We are incredibly excited to take the reins of this historic franchise," he said, while gazing out over the recently reborn stadium from its unique perch atop the landmark, Great Falls. "Every decision this organization makes in 2026 will be filtered through one question: does this serve the people of Paterson and Passaic County? Not eventually, not theoretically, but today, on game night, and at the ticket window."

"The Jackals are more than a baseball team, they are a cornerstone of community pride and opportunity, " he continued. "Our goal is to deepen our connection with the fans and businesses in Paterson and Passaic County. This is about creating family-friendly entertainment for the local community and celebrating the legacy and future of baseball in Paterson."







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