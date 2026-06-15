Seven-Run Fifth Helps Titans to Rain-Shortened Win, Series Sweep

Published on June 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Chris Davis

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans outfielder Chris Davis(Ottawa Titans)

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Ottawa Titans (19-13) used a seven-run fifth inning to defeat the Trois-Rivières Aigles (8-23) by a 12-6 victory on Sunday night, in a five-inning-shortened game due to rain.

Dominic Puccetti (win, 3-1) took the mound on this rainy Sunday and powered through it to get the win. He allowed six runs on seven hits, walking three, while striking out four.

The Aigles got on the board first as John Montes sent a solo homer deep to right in the second, putting the Aigles up 1-0.

In the top of the third, Chris Davis kicked off the scoring for the Titans as he drove in a run on a double down the right field line, scoring Mitsuki Fukuda to tie the game at one. The inning continued as Jackson Lyon added an RBI groundout, putting the Titans ahead 2-1.

The Titans loaded the bases and took advantage of three errors and a walk in the fourth. Fukuda walked to bring in a run, Jack Kalisky plated one on an error, and Davis cashed in his second run of the game on a groundout, making it 5-1.

The Aigles kept battling as Justin Farmer sent a two-run no-doubter to left, cutting it to 5-3.

Charles Lefebvre's (loss, 1-1) day ended after four innings, having allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks.

Blake MacMillan took over on the mound for the Aigles, and Jackie Urbaez put him into early trouble with a double off the wall. AJ Wright worked a walk to put two on with no outs.

Mark Hernandez ripped a double into left, driving in Urbaez for his first RBI with the Titans and extending the lead to 6-3.

A walk to Fukuda brought home one with a walk, as MacMillan threw a wild pitch to the backstop to make it 8-3, and his day ended after walking Davis to reload the bases.

Andrew Simone came in with the bases loaded and walked Lyon to bring in another run. Urbaez then ripped his second double of the inning, driving in two and putting the Titans up 12-3.

With two on in the bottom of the fifth, the Aigles hit their third home run of the game, as Sam Franco cleared the wall to score three and make it 12-6.

The inning would end, and be sent into a rain delay, which would eventually be called after finishing five complete innings.

Chris Davis went 2-for-3 with a walk and a pair of RBI; Jackie Urbaez went 2-for-4 with a couple of doubles and two RBI. Mark Hernandez went 1-for-3 and plated his first RBI of the season.

With the win, the Titans complete their second series sweep of the year. The seven-run fifth inning was the most runs scored in any inning this year by the offence, surpassing six runs scored in a frame six times.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans open a three-game series with the New Jersey Jackals on Tuesday morning at 10:35 a.m. at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. Over the weekend, the Ottawa Titans come home for Father's Day weekend to face Québec. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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