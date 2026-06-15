ValleyCats Drop Final Game of Series to New York

Published on June 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats dropped the getaway game of a three-game set to the New York Boulders, 19-8, in front of 3,304 who came out for Rensselaer County Family Day and the Youth Jersey Giveaway on June 14 at The Joe.

Amani Larry lifted his third home run of the season on a 2-for-4 night as he drove in two overall for Tri-City (12-19).

Max Mandler, who actually took the mound in the ninth, was 2-for-3 with a pair of walks. He scored three times and drove in two.

The Boulders (17-15) banged out 20 hits and drew 13 walks in the win. Santino Rosso was 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs, and four driven in.

New York hosts the Down East Bird Dawgs on Tuesday, while Tri-City heads north of the border to take on old foe Quebec in the first game of a six-game road trip. The Capitales lead the Atlantic North Division and stand a league-best 25-7.

The ValleyCats return home on Tuesday, June 23, when the organization will honor US Women's National Soccer Team star and Bethlehem High School alum, Claire Hutton, with her own bobblehead. A total of 1,000 will be given to fans who come to the game.







Frontier League Stories from June 14, 2026

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