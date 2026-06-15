Wild Things Sweep Weekly Frontier League Awards

Published on June 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have, for the first time since 2018 when James Harris and Chase Cunningham did it, swept the Frontier League's weekly awards as the league announced today that Kobe Foster has been chosen for the second-straight week as Frontier League Pitcher of the Week and outfielder Anthony Brocato has been chosen as Frontier League Player of the Week.

Foster logged his fourth career complete game and third shutout Friday at home against New Jersey and, in the process, spun the fourth no-hitter in Wild Things history. Foster was perfect through six innings until an error in the seventh allowed the Jackals to get their first baserunner. Kobe ended up walking two in the final two frames but was never tagged for a hit. He fanned 14, a nine-inning franchise record. The 14 strikeouts matched Justin Hall's 14 for a single-game record for the team, but Hall's 14 came in 11 innings much earlier in franchise history.

The no-hitter was the second in the Frontier League this season. The Evansville Otters pitched a combined no-hitter on Opening Night against Florence. The Washington lefty joined Jason Hickman (7/15/02 at Kalamazoo), Adam Palmer (8/5/03 at Windy City) and Matt Sergey (8/24/14, perfect game vs Gateway) as Washington pitchers to accomplish the feat.

Kobe is in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches in team history, at minimum, to start the season. He's the career strikeouts, innings pitched, starts and wins franchise record holder already as well. He'll enter his next start, scheduled for Friday, June 19 at Lake Erie, 5-0 with a 0.62 ERA. In 43.2 innings this season, he has allowed 20 total hits and three runs with eight walks and 42 strikeouts. His 0.62 ERA is the best in the league, leading a trio of Wild Things who own the top 3 ERAs in the Frontier League through Week 6 of play in 2026: Maddox Long is second with a 1.32 and Hector Garcia is third with a 1.33. Zach Kirby's 2.91 is the fifth best ERA in the league. The Wild Things have a 3.09 team ERA and 1.08 WHIP, both of which lead the league by a considerable margin.

Though there were many good choices, including Florence's Dillon Baker, who went 9-for-21 with a double, five homers and 14 RBI in five games this past week, Sussex County's Keenan Taylor, who was 13-for-28 in six games with six doubles, a triple, three homers and 12 RBI and three more (Gateway's Dale Thomas, Sussex County's Haiden Walters and New York's John Schroeder) who drove in double-digit runs this past week, the league picked Brocato for Player of the Week after an uber-impressive four-game stretch of play.

Around Thursday's rain out and a scheduled Tuesday off day, Anthony Brocato turned in a 10-fo-19 week, hit two doubles, homered five times and drove in 14. The week's slash line was .526/.526/1.421 (1.947 OPS). Brocato's week included a three-homer game Wednesday in Washington's 13-0 win at Windy City, the first ever such performance in team history. His five homers give him 10 on the season and put him at 98 for his Frontier League career, two off a tie with Stephen Holdren for second on the all-time charts.

His 10 homers on the year are tied for the third most in the league now and for the season Brocato is hitting .276/.333/.610 with five doubles, 10 homers and 25 RBI.

It was a great week for the Wild Things, who have won five in a row, as they won all four games this past week with three coming by considerable margins. The week was capped with a sweep of the New Jersey Jackals, clinched by yesterday's 6-2 victory in seven innings in a rain-shortened affair. It was Andrew Czech's grand slam just before the rain that made the difference. Washington will play three at home against the Mississippi Mud Monsters this week, starting with the first $2.50 Tuesday of the season.

Fans can enjoy $2.50 tickets, parking, hot dogs, beer, pop, popcorn and novelty ice cream tomorrow and during all five $2.50 Tuesday games. Tickets are available at the TicketReturn Box Office, over the phone or on the team website. First pitch tomorrow is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 15, 2026

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