Brandon Scott Shuts Down Washington, Crushers Bats Wreak Havoc

Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (16-21) dominated the Midwest Central Division Leader Washington Wild Things (25-10) in a shutout performance on Military Appreciation Night at ForeFront Field. The Crushers bats tallied across nine runs against the Frontier League's best pitching staff.

Lake Erie had the daunting task of facing Washington's Cy Young-caliber starter, RHP Kobe Foster, who entered the game with a 0.62 ERA.

The Crushers wasted no time getting to the ace southpaw in just the 2nd inning. A double and aggressive base running by DH Samuel Benjamin scored the first run of the contest. Just two batters later, 1B Jacob Tobias sent a ball over the fence for the second game in a row for a solo homer. Lake Erie took an early 2-0 lead in a contest where runs would be at a premium.

The baseball once again found the sweet spot on Crushers lumber, as LF James Jett got the better of Foster for a solo-shot in the 3rd. This doubled the number of runs Foster had allowed all season to that point.

Lake Erie struck for the 3rd straight inning. RF Garret Pike doubled to start the 4th inning rally, and would ultimately score on a Tobias sacrifice fly. CF Joe Redfield found his way on base with an infield single, and would come around to score to give the Crushers a 5-0 lead.

Tobias continued his incredible performance recording his third RBI of the game, scoring Redfield. The Crushers expanded their lead to six runs, in as many innings.

Crushers' starter LHP Brandon Scott was virtually untouchable, and he made quick work of the Washington lineup with the best start by a Crushers starter this season. Scott's masterful final line: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K. It was a quality start on the mound when the Crushers needed it most, saving the bullpen for future action.

Refusing to take their foot off the gas, SS Garrod Watkins got the inning going with a double for the Crushers in the 7th. 3B Pavin Parks moved Watkins into scoring position, before C Alfredo Gonzales sent him home. Although Pike grounded into a fielder's choice, it was enough to score Parks for an 8-0 lead.

Lake Erie flustered reliever Chad Coles in the 8th, who could not seem to find his command. Redfield led off the inning, then a series of walks and wild pitches brought the Crushers center fielder home to score.

LHP Branden Noriega and RHP Dawson Hargrove finished off the shutout for the Crushers as Lake Erie defeated Washington with a final score of 9-0.

Top Performing Crushers

LHP Brandon Scott: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 Ks on 92 pitches

CF Joe Redfield: 2-for-2, 3 R, RBI, BB, 2B

1B Jacob Tobias: 2-for-2, R, 3 RBI, HR

LF James Jett: 2-for-4, R, RBI, BB, HR, SB

Lake Erie looks to take the series tomorrow, June 20th at 7 pm. It's Dollar Dog Night at ForeFront Field featuring a postgame fireworks display. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2026

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