Berkey Slam, Hensey Gem Leads Miners to Important Game One Win

Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners (16-19) have begun the second series of their long home stand, hosting the in-division rival Down East Bird Dogs (16-21) for Father's Day Weekend, a game the Miners took 7-3, though it ended much closer than the score indicates.

Rob Hensey (W, 4-4, 4.53 ERA) got the start for Sussex County, pitching a shutout for the first five of the seven innings he saw on the day before allowing two runs across in the sixth, the only two he surrendered all day. He also managed to strike out seven, allowing five hits through the performance. Hensey did have the pressure off of him after shortstop Evan Berkey opened up the first inning with a 389 ft grand slam to right field, swiftly putting Sussex County up 4-0, a lead they would not surrender for the remainder of the evening, though it did come close. Following one inning of relief for John Perozzi (4.60 ERA) that included just one hit and two strikeouts, Miners manager Chris Widger turned to Zack Austin (12.46 ERA) to close out the night in the top of the ninth. Austin was able to successfully grab the first two outs, but then began to slip, throwing ten straight balls as he walked four straight Bird Dog batters, including plunking centerfielder Stephen DiTomaso with bases loaded to score Down East's third run of the ballgame. That would be the end of Austin's night, with Parker Primeaux (S, 2.55 ERA) coming into what had become a save situation, which he promptly secured, ending the affair.

The Miners' bats were strong and effective early, coming out of the gates swinging in the first inning. Before Berkey's aforementioned grand slam, Sussex County took it to Bird Dog starting pitcher Spencer Johnston (L, 4-3, 4.63 ERA), getting a number of batters aboard including an eight pitch at bat from Makhi Backstrom that ended in a walk right before Berkey's shot. All in all, the Miners forced Johnston to throw 29 pitches in just the first inning through seven at bats. Johnston settled in after that, not allowing another run until Makhi Backstrom crushed a solo shot 433 feet in the sixth inning that allowed the floodgates to reopen. The Miners ended the sixth with three runs total, which also marked the end of Johnston's night, as he allowed a season high seven runs in his second time pitching in Skylands Stadium in 2026. A shallow Down East bullpen led to David Tiburcio (7.41 ERA) and Tanner Duncan (3.48 ERA) splitting duties in the seventh, with the former walking just one batter, before the Bird Dogs turned to utility player Kenny Levari in the eighth to get through the inning. Levari allowed just one hit before ending the inning on a double play, marking the end of the night for Down East's pitching crew.

The Miners will hope to take the series against their in-division rivals tomorrow, Saturday June 20th, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm at Skylands Stadium. Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.







Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2026

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