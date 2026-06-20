Game Recap - Bird Dawgs Fall 7-3 to Miners in Series Opener

Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on the basepaths

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on the basepaths(Down East Bird Dawgs)

AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs could never recover from an Evan Berkey grand slam in the first inning, falling 7-3 to the Sussex County Miners Friday night in the series opener, dropping Down East to 16-21 as Sussex County now leads the season series 7-3.

Berkey's slam staked Sussex County to an early 4-0 lead before the Bird Dawgs began chipping away in the sixth as Colby Backus doubled in a run and Christian Adams added an RBI groundout to cut it to 4-2.

The Miners answered immediately in the bottom half, scoring three runs on a Mahki Backstrom solo homer, a Kiko Romero RBI double, and a Sandro Gaston sacrifice fly to push the lead to 7-2.

Down East mounted one final push in the ninth when Trey Law walked with the bases loaded to make it 7-3, but the Bird Dawgs left the bases loaded to end the threat.

Spencer Johnston (4-2) took the loss, allowing seven runs on six hits over six innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

Rob Hensey (3-4) earned the win for Sussex County, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Parker Primeaux closed it out with a single pitch in the ninth to force a game-ending groundout and collect his third save of the season.

The Bird Dawgs (16-21) look to bounce back Saturday, June 20, at 6:35 p.m. ET against the Miners.

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