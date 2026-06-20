Game Recap - Bird Dawgs Fall 7-3 to Miners in Series Opener
Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs could never recover from an Evan Berkey grand slam in the first inning, falling 7-3 to the Sussex County Miners Friday night in the series opener, dropping Down East to 16-21 as Sussex County now leads the season series 7-3.
Berkey's slam staked Sussex County to an early 4-0 lead before the Bird Dawgs began chipping away in the sixth as Colby Backus doubled in a run and Christian Adams added an RBI groundout to cut it to 4-2.
The Miners answered immediately in the bottom half, scoring three runs on a Mahki Backstrom solo homer, a Kiko Romero RBI double, and a Sandro Gaston sacrifice fly to push the lead to 7-2.
Down East mounted one final push in the ninth when Trey Law walked with the bases loaded to make it 7-3, but the Bird Dawgs left the bases loaded to end the threat.
Spencer Johnston (4-2) took the loss, allowing seven runs on six hits over six innings with five strikeouts and two walks.
Rob Hensey (3-4) earned the win for Sussex County, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Parker Primeaux closed it out with a single pitch in the ninth to force a game-ending groundout and collect his third save of the season.
The Bird Dawgs (16-21) look to bounce back Saturday, June 20, at 6:35 p.m. ET against the Miners.
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Down East Bird Dawgs on the basepaths
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