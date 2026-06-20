Otters Run All over Mud Monsters, Hand Mississippi 13-1 Loss

Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (14-23) were outpaced by the Evansville Otters (24-12) Friday evening, dropping the opener of a three-game series by a 13-1 final score.

After being swept by the Washington Wild Things, the Mud Monsters set their sights on starting fresh at Bosse Field behind the left arm of Eric Elliott.

The southpaw out of Maryland took the mound for his second professional start.

After working just two innings against Joliet last Saturday, Elliott continued to build up his workload, tossing 3.0 innings and 50 pitches.

In the outing, the left-hander struck out three, walked one and allowed one run on four hits.

The lone mistake came in the bottom of the third when TJ Salvaggio turned on a 1-1 offering and pulled it down the left field line for a solo homer that gave Evansville a 1-0 lead.

The ball went from one left-hander to another as Gage Bihm took over in the fourth inning.

Offensive success continued for Evansville as Bihm's outing began.

Back-to-back singles by Logan Brown and Sam Linscott were followed by an RBI single from Marcos Gonzales to extend the lead to 2-0.

Later in the frame with two outs, a passed ball by Tevis Payne II allowed another run to score and make it 3-0.

In the fifth inning, Evansville tacked on another run via a Dennis Pierce solo homer to make it 4-0.

The Mud Monsters were held to one hit through five innings by Evansville starter Garret Simpson before finally breaking through in the sixth.

After Kasten Furr drew a leadoff walk, Kyle Booker followed with an infield single and Brayland Skinner loaded the bases with a base hit of his own.

A passed ball with AJ Fritz at the plate allowed Mississippi's lone run to score, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Any momentum was quickly erased in the bottom half of the inning.

Brayden Sanders entered in relief and hit the first batter he faced, LG Castillo, before Justin Wilbanks singled and Salvaggio reached on an error to bring home Castillo and make it a 5-1 Evansville lead.

Two runs came in on a double by Jon Ponder to increase the lead to 7-1.

An RBI double by Dennis Pierce allowed Ponder to score, and a one-out RBI single by Linscott brought home Pierce to make it a 9-1 Evansville advantage.

Braden Forsyth entered and recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning.

Forsyth remained on the mound for the seventh and tossed a scoreless frame, but Evansville added four more runs in the eighth inning.

A one-out two-run double by Gonzales made it 11-1.

Later in the inning, a single by Castillo plated two more runs to make it 13-1, which stood as the final score.

The Mud Monsters continue their three-game road series against the Otters tomorrow evening. Left-hander Tyler Campbell (2-0, 3.21) gets the start for Mississippi while Evansville counters with right-hander Ryan Wiltse (2-2, 4.54). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2026

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