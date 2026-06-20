ThunderBolts Power Way to Seventh Straight Win

Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL - The ThunderBolts scored nine runs over the final three innings to break a late tie and beat the Schaumburg Boomers 14-6 for their seventh straight win Friday night at Wintrust Field.

The Bolts (19-16) took an early lead, plating four runs in the top of the first. After they loaded the bases on two hits and a walk, Daryl Ruiz hit a grand slam, making it 4-0.

The lead didn't last long. Schaumburg (18-19) evened the score with two runs in the first and two in the second. After starting pitcher Tyler Wehrle departed in the second inning with an injury, Zach Cameron came out of the bullpen and held Schaumburg scoreless for the next three innings.

In the top of the fifth, the Bolts reclaimed the lead when Carlos Pena tripled and scored on a Jared Beebe groundout.

Schaumburg again tied it up in the sixth, but the Bolts took the lead for good in a wild seventh. They picked up four hits in the inning and Schaumburg helped out with two errors and two popups lost in the lights. In the end, they scored three runs to capture an 8-5 lead.

Over the last two innings, Victor Cerny and Carlos Pena each hit two-run homers and Josue Urdaneta added an RBI double, making it a runaway victory. The ThunderBolts finished with 17 hits, including at least one for all nine starters.

Cameron (1-0) worked five innings of one-run ball out of the bullpen for the win and Jack Snyder (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs in one inning. Dylan Petrey tossed three innings without allowing an earned run for his first career save.

The Bolts will try to make it eight straight wins on Saturday night in Schaumburg. Cole Cook (2-4, 5.23) starts for the Boomers. The Bolts have not yet named a starter. First pitch from Wintrust Field is scheduled for 6:30 and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.