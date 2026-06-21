Bolts Claim Eighth Straight with Win in Schaumburg

Published on June 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Thunderbolts scored two runs in the second inning and never looked back on their way to their eighth straight win, 6-3 over the Schaumburg Boomers at Wintrust Field Saturday night.

The two-run rally began on a Justin Fogel single. Victor Cerny followed with a base hit and, with two outs, James Dunlap singled to bring Fogel around third base. He slid around the tag at the plate for the first run of the game. Cerny scored on a wild pitch, making it 2-0.

The Bolts (20-16) added two more runs in the fifth. Trè Hondras singled, Michael Sandle walked and Carlos Pena singled to load the bases. Jared Beebe's fielder's choice knocked in one run and Fogel's RBI hit gave the Bolts a 4-0 lead.

Schaumburg (18-20) got to Bolts starter Liam Hohenstein for the first time in the fifth. They loaded the bases with one out but scored just one run on a sacrifice fly.

Back-to-back doubles in the sixth inning for Oscar Serratos and James Dunlap got the run back for Windy City and back-to-back doubles in the seventh for Fogel and Cerny wrapped up the Bolts' scoring.

Schaumburg made the game interesting with two runs in the sixth on a Kyle Fitzgerald RBI double and Kellum Clark sacrifice fly. They further threatened by loading the bases in the ninth, but Justin Lovell pitched around the baserunners to close out the win.

Carsen Plumadore (2-0) pitched two innings out of the bullpen for the win and Cole Cook (2-5) allowed six runs in seven innings for the loss. Lovell struck out four over two shutout innings for his third save.

The Bolts will go for their third straight series sweep on Sunday afternoon with Francis Ferguson (1-3, 8.86) on the mound. The Boomers have not yet named a starter. First pitch from Wintrust Field is scheduled for 1:00 and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.