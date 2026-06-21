ValleyCats Offense Scores 10+ for Fourth-Straight, Tops Brockton, 12-5

Published on June 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







The Tri-City ValleyCats offense continued its roll with 16 more hits in a 12-5 win over the Brockton Rox on June 20.

Every batter in the Tri-City line up had at least one hit and scored at least one run. Seven different 'Cats drove in at least one run. The ValleyCats scored double digit runs for the fourth game in a row and fifth time in the last six outings.

Brayden Jobert (2-for-5, HR 2 R, 2 RBI) lifted his fifth home run of the season as the second batter of the game in the top of the first for the ValleyCats (14-21).

David Glancy (2-for-5, R, RBI) ripped the ValleyCats league-leading 14th triple of the season in the top of the third off the center field fence. He scored on an Amani Larry (3-for-4, 2 RBI, BB, R, 2 SB) single on the next pitch.

RJ Stinson (4-for-5, 2B, 3B, 3R, 2 SB, RBI) then clocked the ValleyCats league-leading 15th triple of the season in the top of the fourth off the left-center fence. He scored on an Ian Walters ground out on the next pitch.

The ValleyCats put together a six-run top of the ninth that was capped by Josh Leslie's third home run of the season to put the game away. The ValleyCats stole five bases on the night.

On the mound, Arlo Marynczak went four innings in the start and struck out six while giving up just two runs on three hits. Mason Martinez struck out one in two innings of relief. Quinn Hocom came on for the three-inning save as he struck out three.

Jack-Thomas Wold was 3-for-4 with a double and a home run for the Rox (15-21).

The two teams finish the series tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m.

The ValleyCats return to The Joe for the first game of a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 23 which is Claire Hutton Bobblehead Night presented by Snapple. The first 1,000 fans will get their own keepsake!







Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2026

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