Boomers Stopped in Middle Game

Published on June 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers did not lead in suffering a 6-3 loss to the Windy City ThunderBolts in the middle game of a weekend series at Wintrust Field.

Windy City scored twice in the top of the second inning with two outs to open a 2-0 advantage. The lead grew to 4-0 with two more runs in the fifth. The Boomers scored for the first time in the bottom of the fifth. Alec Craig lifted a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to score the run. Windy City came back with a run in the sixth to lead 5-1. The Boomers were able to draw within 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Myles Beale walked and Anthony Calarco followed with a double. Kyle Fitzgerald singled home the first run and Kellum Clark delivered a sacrifice fly. Schaumburg brought the tying run to the plate in the sixth and seventh and left the bases loaded in the ninth.

Cole Cook threw seven innings but took the loss, allowing six runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts. Cook, the league leader in strikeouts, has fanned at least five in every start. Holland Townes and Tanner Shears delivered scoreless frames out of the bullpen. The Boomers finished with seven hits but left nine on base. Eight of the nine in the lineup reached base. Jeff Nicol finished with two hits. Christian Fedko reached base three times. The Boomers have dropped the first two with Windy City, who has won eight straight. The series loss marks just the second of the season for the Boomers at Wintrust Field.

The Boomers (18-20) will wrap up the homestand on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm on Father's Day. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Boomers cap courtesy of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2026

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