Juneteenth Celebration Brings Community Together at Hinchliffe Stadium

Published on June 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - Hinchliffe Stadium was filled with celebration and culture Friday night as about 1,200 fans gathered for a Juneteenth celebration that coincided with a FIFA World Cup watch party and a New Jersey Jackals victory over the Gateway Grizzlies.

As part of the Jackals' $5 Friday promotion, tickets were available for just five dollars, helping draw one of the larger crowds of the season to the historic stadium.

The festivities began before first pitch with a ceremonial first pitch from Paterson native Rodney Addison, a Mr. America bodybuilding champion. Following Addison's appearance, a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony was held to recognize the significance of the holiday.

A Juneteenth-themed national anthem performance proceeded the traditional national anthem. Tiffany McCutchen, a member of the Anointed Friends Choir of Wayne, performed before the crowd as fans gathered throughout the concourse.

Throughout the evening, Black-owned businesses were featured around the ballpark, offering guests an opportunity to support local entrepreneurs while celebrating the holiday's cultural significance.

The celebration continued during the game as the Jackals utilized a drone to capture live footage of the festivities, displaying aerial views of Hinchliffe Stadium and the surrounding crowd on the scoreboard. Fans were also treated to spoken-word performances highlighting the history and meaning of Juneteenth from Paterson poet and actor Jaquair Gillette and Paterson poet laureate Talena L. Queen.

While festivities unfolded throughout the ballpark, thousands of eyes were also fixed on the stadium's video boards as fans gathered for a FIFA World Cup watch party featuring Brazil and Haiti.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh energized the crowd throughout the evening, leading chants as supporters of both nations packed the stadium to watch the international matchup.

Brazil defeated Haiti 3-0 in the contest, eliminating Haiti from contention for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the nation dropped its first two matches of the tournament. The result ensured Haiti could no longer mathematically finish third or higher in the standings or secure a head-to-head tiebreaker.

One of the most memorable sights of the evening came as the World Cup match and the Jackals game overlapped. Fans could simultaneously watch international soccer on the video boards while Frontier League baseball unfolded on the field below, creating a unique atmosphere that blended sports, culture, and community.

The baseball game itself provided plenty of drama.

After falling behind 4-1 early, the Jackals rallied behind a Dariel Gomez grand slam and a strong performance from designated hitter Isaac Bellony, who returned from the injured list and finished with a home run and two RBIs. The game eventually went to extra innings before Connor Maryniak delivered a walk-off hit in the 10th inning to secure a 10-9 victory for New Jersey.

The win marked the Jackals' third consecutive victory and improved the club to 17-19 on the season.

For many in attendance, however, the evening was about more than the final score. From the Juneteenth flag raising and spoken-word performances to the World Cup watch party and support of local Black-owned businesses, Hinchliffe Stadium served as a gathering place that celebrated both history and community while showcasing one of Paterson's most historic landmarks.

The Jackals and Grizzlies continue their three-game series Saturday at Hinchliffe Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:25 p.m.







Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.