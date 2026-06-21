Back-To-Back Bombs Lift Slammers Past Y'alls, 8-6
Published on June 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Joliet Slammers News Release
JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers used a late power surge to defeat the Florence Y'alls, 8-6.
Striking early, Joliet brought in four ones in the third to kick off the game. The momentum started when Patrick Ward came around to score after reaching on an error, while Billy Sullivan delivered an RBI single to center field.
After Florence battled back to even the score in the seventh, Joliet reclaimed the lead in dramatic fashion in the eighth inning. Jackson Beaman broke the tie with a home run in the eighth inning, followed immediately by a bomb from Peyron Carr.
Florence threatened in the ninth, but Ben Catrambone shut the door. The right-hander recorded key strikeouts in the final frame to preserve the victory and secure the Slammers' 8-6 win.
Powered by the late heroics of Beaman and Carr and a strong finish from Catrambone, the Slammers came away with a hard-fought victory to open the series against the Y'alls.
The two teams will close out the series tomorrow with first pitch at 1:05pm to kick off Father's Day at Slammers Stadium.
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