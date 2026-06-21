Grizzlies Drop Middle Game to Jackals

Published on June 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - The Gateway Grizzlies lost 8-3 to the New Jersey Jackals in the middle game of their weekend series, dropping to 2-3 on their Atlantic Conference road trip with their second straight loss at Hinchliffe Stadium.

A leadoff error in the bottom of the first inning led fo a 1-0 Jackals lead, but Gateway would equalize in the top of the third on an RBI fielder's choice by Dale Thomas, knotting the score at 1-1.

Josh Dima (0-1), however, ran into trouble in the bottom of the frame. The left-hander walked three in the inning, including the leadoff batter, and gave up five total runs in the frame as Gateway fell behind 6-1.

They would get a pair of runs back in the top of the fifth inning thanks to an RBI groundout by Thomas after a double and stolen base by Sawyer Smith, followed by a solo home run by Bryson Horne that left the stadium entirely and made the score 6-3. But the Grizzlies bats were completely silenced the rest of the way, as they got no one on base from that point until the end of the game.

Meanwhile, the Jackals plated single runs in the fifth and sixth for the final margin, clinching the series.

The Grizzlies will look to conclude their long road trip and avoid a sweep on Sunday, June 21, with Gage Vailes getting the start on the bump against New Jersey left-hander Caleb Debban. First pitch at Hinchliffe Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2026

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