Crushers Claw Back Late But Fall Short against Wild Things

Published on June 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Lake Erie Crushers line up for the National Anthem

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers line up for the National Anthem(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (16-22) lost game two of their series against Washington Wild Things (25-10) falling victim to late inning runs, 8-3.

Over 4,000 fans were treated to a pitchers duel in the early going, as neither team surrendered a run in the first four innings. RHP Fraynel Nova retired 12 straight batters to start the contest, while Washington starter Maddox Long was equally as dominant.

The Crushers surrendered their first hit in the 5th, as Frontier League veteran Andrew Czech doubled to start a Wild Things rally. Washington scored Czech along with Caleb Ketchup and Ryan Ford to take a 3-0 lead.

Nova pitched by far his best start this season, going seven strong. His final line: 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, on 83 pitches.

LHP Kenny Pierson surrendered the first walk of the series for Lake Erie ultimately loading the bases with no outs. Washington stretched across just one run in the 8th, as Pierson got out of the jam on an electrifying double play.

Maddox Long, who was virtually unhittable for the majority of the contest, surrendered 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th.

It all started with a single by CF Joe Redfield to get the rally started Then, defensive replacement LF Sebastian Alexander reached safely on a single. SS Jarrod Watkins blared a ground ball through the gap between second and short to score Redfield. 3B Pavin Parks toe poked a ball on the infield that looked destined to go foul. The ball remained fair, while the Washington pitcher could not make the play in time, allowing Alexander to score. Watkins would score on a wild pitch, giving the Crushers life, 4-3.

It all fell apart in the 9th for Lake Erie, as Washington rattled off four straight hits to start the 8th. Each hit would come around to score, plating four runs. The game was put out of reach for Lake Erie, as the Crushers suffered an 8-3 defeat.

Fraynel Nova was issued the loss, despite the efficient outing. Maddox Long added to his win column for Washington, as Kelvin Perez tabbed the save.

Lake Erie looks to take the series tomorrow, June 21th at 1pm for Fathers Day. Fathers can bring their kids to ForeFront Field to take part in Sunday Family Fun Day. The game features pregame catch on the field, while kids 12-under eat free, during the postgame kids can run the bases and get autographs from their favorite Crushers players. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

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Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2026

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