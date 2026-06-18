Crushers and Otters Game Suspended in 5th, Two Games to Come Tomorrow

Published on June 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (14-20) Evansville Otters (22-11) played into the 5th inning on Wednesday night, but the rains emerged from the Avon sky. The game was suspended in a 5-5 tie with runners on first and second in the top of the 5th with no outs.

The game will resume tomorrow, June 18th at 5pm. Then, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the resumed game, the originally scheduled game will be a seven-inning contest.

LF Sebastian Alexander wasted no time getting the party started at ForeFront Field, as he launched a lead-off home run high on the left field berm. Otters starter JD Encarnacion found no further relief as 2B Pavin Parks unloaded for the second blast of the inning, a two-run homer for his 8th of the year. DH Alfredo Gonzalez recorded the fourth straight hit of the 1st for Lake Erie, and would later score to give the Crushers a four run lead. 1B Jacob Tobias drove in CF Joe Redfield for the fifth and final run of the opening frame.

Lake Erie starter RHP Bob Helt had to deal with the respondent Otters, as they would capitalize on three straight walks. CF Jon Ponder drove in two runs and 2B Amani Jones drove in the third for Evansville.

The Otters would score two runs on a double from 2B Marcos Gonzalez in the top of the 3rd. Helt would settle in and get the next three outs, but the damage was done with a 5-5 level score.

Neither side scored again, and the game was suspended with nobody out and runners on first and second in the top of the 5th in a 5-5 tie.

The game will resume tomorrow at 5pm with a seven inning game beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the resumed game.

Military Appreciation Night is on Friday, June 19th at 7pm with a special military jersey auction and postgame fireworks display. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2026

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