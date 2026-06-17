ValleyCats Unveil Grateful Dead Jerseys for June 26 Charity Auction

Published on June 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are excited to unveil the jerseys they will wear to honor the immortal Grateful Dead on June 26. Jerseys will be auctioned online and collected by auction winners afterward, with proceeds supporting the MS Society. Links to the online auctions will be shared on social media later this week.

Video and photos of the jerseys are available here.

The pioneering Grateful Dead formed in 1965, and made their name by blending genres like folk, blues, jazz, and psychedelic rock. They became famous for their improvisational live performances and a devoted fan base called "Deadheads." Their music and culture played a major role in shaping the counterculture movement of the 1960s and beyond. For more information on everything Grateful Dead, visit Dead.net.

ValleyCats ticket holders are also welcome to join the team early on June 26 to kick off the festivities with the second edition of the team's 2026 "Sun Cruiser Game Day Music Series" as Mike McMann & the Underdawgs play at the Top of the Hill. McCann has recorded with hundreds of Americana, folk and bluegrass artists and the band is known for its take on southern rock and the Dead.

Gates open at 5 p.m. along with the music that will be live until 6 p.m., leading into the first pitch at 6:30 p.m.

Plus, fans can add a special 12 oz. Sun Cruiser Can, and a Sausage and Peppers sandwich or Hot Dog for just $17 through TCValleyCats.com at time of initial ticket purchase or the through ValleyCats Box Office afterward. Beyond Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale, will also be available throughout the night.

The celebration joins a full summer of music at The Joe. Beyond the "Sun Cruiser Game Day Music Series," the Tri-City ValleyCats and 107.7 WGNA are proud to host the summer's standalone headline show - Russell Dickerson and special guest Niko Moon performing live at Joe Bruno Stadium on Saturday, August 22. Tickets are available on TCValleyCats.com or in-person at the box office at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.







Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2026

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