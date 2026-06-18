Bird Dawgs Explode for 16-1 Win, Set Franchise Record for Largest Margin of Victory

Published on June 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Brandon Kaminer

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Brandon Kaminer(Down East Bird Dawgs)

POMONA, N.Y. - The Down East Bird Dawgs made an emphatic statement Wednesday night, erupting for an eight-run second inning on their way to a 16-1 rout of the New York Boulders at Clover Stadium that set a franchise record for largest margin of victory and snapped a three-game losing streak, improving Down East to 16-19.

The Bird Dawgs sent the lineup through the second inning, plating eight runs on four hits and seven walks as Christian Adams and Juan Garcia each drove in runs on RBI singles, Danell Figueroa added a two-RBI double, and four more runs scored on bases-loaded walks to make it 8-0.

Down East kept the pressure on in the fifth as Adams doubled in two runs and Ali LaPread added an RBI single, then tacked on two more in the sixth on back-to-back RBI singles from Stephen DiTomaso and Colby Backus to push the lead to 13-0.

New York avoided the shutout with a John Schroeder sacrifice fly in the sixth before Yeniel Laboy answered with a solo homer in the seventh to make it 14-1.

Garcia capped a standout professional debut with an RBI single in the ninth - finishing three-for-five with two RBI - and Trey Law added a sacrifice fly to set the final at 16-1.

Brandon Kaminer made his return from the injured list a successful one, tossing four scoreless innings on three hits in his first start back. Axel Andueza (2-4) earned the win with three innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Emmitt Bice started for New York and was pulled after 1Ã¢..." innings, having allowed eight runs on five hits with six walks and one strikeout.

The Bird Dawgs (16-19) look to take the series in a rubber match Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m. ET at Clover Stadium.

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