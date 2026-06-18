Boomers Pull Away Behind Late Surge

Published on June 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers erupted for six runs in the bottom of the seventh and added six more in the eighth to pull away from the Florence Y'Alls and claim a 15-7 decision at Wintrust Field on Wednesday night,

Jeff Nicol opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with a double that knocked home Kellum Clark. Florence followed by posting five consecutive hits to score four runs in the third and take the lead. Anthony Calarco recorded an opposite field two-run double in the fifth with two outs to bring the Boomers within 4-3. Clark doubled home the tying run in the seventh to open the outburst. Derick Andiarena followed with a two-run double. Will Prater then tripled home a run as the Boomers logged three consecutive extra-base hits. Florence drew within 9-7 by scoring three times in the top of the eighth before another surge put the game out of reach. Andiarena and Prater singled home runs in the frame before Nicol blasted a three-run homer.

Ross Thompson allowed the four runs in the third but retired the next nine and finished the game by retiring 11-of-12. Thompson worked six innings and struck out six in a no-decision. Wyatt Cameron stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the seventh to earn the win. Aaron Glickstein finished the game with 1.1 innings to tally his second save of the season. The offense banged out 16 hits as all nine members of the lineup reached base at least once. Andiarena, Prater and Nicol all finished with three in the 6-7-8 slots of the lineup. Alec Craig reached base five times, finishing with two hits while drawing three walks.

The Boomers (17-18) will aim for the sweep in a 12:00pm game on Thursday in the Business Day Game presented by Fox Valley Fire. RHP Buddie Pindel (2-3, 3.73) is scheduled to take the ball for the Boomers against LHP Evan Webster (5-2, 3.86). Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2026

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