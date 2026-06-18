Grizzlies Bounce Back, Take Down Brockton

Published on June 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







BROCKTON, MASS. - The Gateway Grizzlies scored 10 runs on 12 hits in the top of the second inning, and got a dominant outing from Ben Harris (5-2) on the mound in an 11-3 romp over the Brockton Rox on Wednesday night at Campanelli Stadium, evening the midweek series at one game apiece.

After Harris and Brockton starter Zach Eldred (2-3) both threw 1-2-3 first innings, the Grizzlies pounced all over the latter in the second. Three straight singles loaded the bases for Mitchell Sanford, whose RBI single made the score 1-0. Davie Morgan and Cole Brannen would both follow with two-run singles, putting the Grizzlies up 5-0 on six straight hits before the first out of the inning was made.

After a strikeout, Gateway would plate five more runs thanks to six more consecutive hits, with a two-run single by Bryson Horne followed by RBI singles by Jose Alvarez and Sawyer Smith making the score 9-0. Sanford capped the frame with an RBI double that chased Eldred from the contest, with the only extra-base hit of the whopping 12 in the inning making the score 10-0 Grizzlies.

That was all Harris needed, as the right-hander carried a shutout into the eighth inning before he was tagged for a solo home run off the bat of Nick Marola. The second-year Grizzlie tossed eight frames, striking out five and allowing one run on five hits to earn his fifth win of the year. The Rox would score two more times in the ninth, but the result was decided.

Overall, the Grizzlies ended up with 19 hits as a team, a season-high by five, while their 10 runs and 12 hits in the second were the most in any inning in club history dating back to at least 2009.

The Grizzlies will look to keep their newfound momentum rolling in the rubber game against the Rox on Thursday, June 18. Ty Good will draw the starting assignment on the mound against Brockton southpaw Eli Majick, with first pitch at Campanelli Stadium scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2026

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