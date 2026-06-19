Slammers Drop Doubleheader to ThunderBolts

Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers battled through two games tonight but ultimately fell to the Windy City ThunderBolts in both ends of a doubleheader, dropping the opener 5-3 in extra innings before falling 11-5 in the nightcap.

In game one, the Slammers matched the ThunderBolts early and remained within striking distance throughout the game. Trailing 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Joliet wasn't willing to give up. The Slammers capitalized on three walks to plate two runs and tie the game at 3-3, forcing extra innings.

Windy City regained the lead in the eighth and added a run before closing out the victory. Despite the loss, Joliet battled to extend the game.

The ThunderBolts carried that momentum into game two, taking an early lead before the Slammers mounted a response in the fifth inning. Jackson Beaman provided the biggest swing of the night for Joliet, launching a two-run home run to put the Slammers on the board. Braylin Marine followed with an RBI single as Joliet trimmed the deficit to 5-3.

The ThunderBolts answered with six runs over the final three innings to create separation, but the Slammers continued to fight. Brandon Heidal launched a two-run homer to left field, bringing home Spencer Rich, as Joliet added two more runs late and finished with five runs.

While the results did not fall in their favor, the Slammers continued to compete until the final out in both contests.

The Slammers will be back in action at Slammers Stadium tomorrow for a three game series against the Florence Y'alls, with first pitch at 6:35pm.







Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2026

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