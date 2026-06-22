Otters Announce Ticket Package, Plans for Annual Red, White & Blue Night

Published on June 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce plans for the annual Red, White and Blue Night on Thursday, July 2 against the Washington Wild Things.

Highlighting the evening is our All-American Cookout ticket package in left field. For just $25 (+Tixr fees), fans can enjoy the game from our left field picnic section, with an All-American menu of hot dogs, burgers, mac & cheese, chips and complimentary soda and water. Fans also receive a specialty Otters hat and have a premium viewing spot for the postgame firework show.

"We are excited to welcome Evansville to the ballpark to kick off the holiday weekend," Otters General Manager Trevor Lakins said. "This ticket package is the perfect way to watch the game at the ballpark for a low cost while being in a great location to enjoy all the night has to offer."

The night also features the continuation of Budweiser's 150th anniversary celebrations with $1.50 22oz Budweiser drafts in specialty souvenir cups.

The first 1000 families through the gates on July 2nd will also take home a 3' by 5' American flag. Don't forget to remain in your seat after the game for specialty USA/red, white and blue themed postgame fireworks.

Tickets for the All-American Cookout picnic are first come, first serve so fans are encouraged to reserve their spot now. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on July 2nd with first pitch coming home at 6:35 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.