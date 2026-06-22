ValleyCats, National Grid Teaming up to Honor Community Heroes

Published on June 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats, thanks to support from and cooperation with National Grid, are honoring Community Heroes again this season.

Not all heroes wear capes, of course, so the team is accepting nominations for police or corrections officers, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, teachers or educators, truck or bus drivers, non-profit volunteers, youth caregivers, social workers, community activists, foster parents, or anyone else who is making a difference in their community at tcvalleycats.com/communityheroes.

"At National Grid, we're proud to partner with the Tri-City Valley Cats to celebrate the individuals who go above and beyond to strengthen our communities," said Kimberly Ireland, National Grid Eastern Regional Executive. "From first responders and educators to volunteers and caregivers- including the everyday heroes among our own crews who work tirelessly to keep the power on- these Community Heroes represent the dedication, compassion, and resilience that make our region stronger every day. We're honored to recognize these outstanding individuals and shine a well-deserved spotlight on the positive impact they make across the Capital Region."

Overall, nine nominees will be selected and recognized before and during the ValleyCats game against the Ottawa Titans on Community Heroes Night presented by National Grid that is scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026. Each honoree will be hosted by National Grid in a hospitality area with dinner included.

Postgame fireworks, presented by Upstate New York Toyota, are also scheduled for that night.

The ceremony joins the Community Clubhouse program, where non-profit groups and/or community organizations receive complimentary grandstand tickets thanks to National Grid's support. More details and registration for that program are available at tcvalleycats.com/communityclubhouse.







Frontier League Stories from June 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.