ValleyCats Homestand Features Claire Hutton Bobblehead, Grateful Dead Jersey Auction

Published on June 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are set up for a week of giveaways, music, fun, and fireworks at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium with an upcoming six-game homestand running from Tuesday, June 23, through Sunday, June 28.

The ValleyCats storm into the week scoring 10 or more runs in five-straight games. Tri-City powered to third-place in the Atlantic North Division by scoring 37 runs in three games this past weekend. The homestand features three games against the Atlantic East Division-Leading New York Boulders and then the Schaumburg Boomers.

ValleyCats tickets are always available online.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. - except Friday and Sunday - with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. On Friday, gates open at 5 p.m. and on Sunday, gates open at 3:30 p.m. with first pitch at 5 p.m.

The team is set for the first bobblehead giveaway of the season on Tuesday, June 23, to kick things off as they honor US women's soccer team, and former Bethlehem High School, star Claire Hutton. Bobbleheads, presented by Snapple, will be given to the first 1,000 fans who come to the stadium. The night also honors Women in Sports. Photos and video of the bobblehead is available here.

Tri-City follows up with Pride Night on Wednesday, June 24, before Thursday, June 25's popular Wizard Night features activities and games inspired by a certain bespectacled young sorcerer. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the June 25 game.

The Tri-City ValleyCats will wear special tie-dye colored jerseys to honor the immortal Grateful Dead on Thursday, June 26. Jerseys will be auctioned online and collected by auction winners afterward, with proceeds supporting the MS Society. Auction links will be available on TCValleyCats.com and social media. Photos and video of the jerseys are available here.

Fans are also welcome to join the team early on June 26 to kick off the festivities with the second edition of the team's 2026 "Sun Cruiser Game Day Music Series" as Mike McMann & the Underdawgs play at the Top of the Hill. McCann has recorded with hundreds of Americana, folk, and bluegrass artists, and the band is known for its take on southern rock and the Dead.

Hockey Night skates in with postgame fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota on Saturday, June 27.

The homestand finishes with the ValleyCats' first Sports, Memorabilia & Pokémon Card Show on Sunday, June 28, which is expected to feature 50, or so, vendors. Plus, families are invited to come to The Joe early for a pre-game catch on the field and summer reading with ValleyCats players. Children are invited to stay late as well and run the bases postgame.







Frontier League Stories from June 22, 2026

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