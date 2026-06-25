Wild Things Take Nightcap Behind Ryan Ford's Strong Night

Published on June 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. (June 24) - After a lengthy first game to open the doubleheader against the Windy City Thunderbolts ended in a loss, the Wild Things flipped the script with a come-from-behind 7-6 victory in Game 2.

Both starting pitchers faced traffic on the bases early, as each offense pushed a runner across home plate in the opening frame, with Windy City's score unearned courtesy a pair of infield errors. The Thunderbolts then tagged on four hits for four earned runs in the second frame to pull ahead, 5-1.

Washington cut into that deficit with a leadoff solo home run by left fielder Ryan Ford in the third, and when the frame flipped over, righty opener Michael O'Hanlon's second-career start was done. On the mound for the fourth frame stepped righty starter Maddox Long for the second relief opportunity of his Frontier League career after a majority of the Wild Things' bullpen was expended in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

In the home half, a pair of leadoff extra-base hits by centerfielder Kyle Edwards and first baseman Hunter Stokely helped guide Washington within a run of Windy City along with a sac fly. Three straight walks tied it and a fielder's choice tipped the score toward Washington.

The Wild Things surrendered a trio of leadoff hits in the fifth inning to tie the score at six, yet in the sixth frame, Ford knocked a single to plate the winning run. Long finished his day with three hits allowed, one earned run and four strikeouts over three innings, with no walks tossed.

Washington turned to lefty ace Kobe Foster for only his third career relief appearance, as the lefty took home his first career save.

The finale between Windy City and Washington tomorrow at EQT Park is tabbed for 7:05 p.m. with lefty Zander Sechrist (2-3, 5.76 ERA) scheduled on the bump to take on righty Blake Nettleton (0-1, 8.56 ERA), as the Wild Things attempt to win the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7.05 p.m. Thursday, with gates opening an hour earlier.

The series finale will be Y2K Night, presented by White Claw and Thirsty Thursday, a season-long promotion presented by the Molson Coors Beverage Company, with the Coors Light Brew Crew, a program that provides a free ticket to fans aged 21-39. All fans can enjoy $1 Coors Light drafts responsibly.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2026

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