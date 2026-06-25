Crushers Ambush Mud Monsters, Win 13-2 in Pearl

Published on June 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Pearl, MS - The Lake Erie Crushers (18-23) scored early and often in a great reversal against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (16-25) on Wednesday night, flipping the narrative and winning 13-2 to even the series in Pearl.

The Crushers matched their Tuesday run total before even making an out in the top of the 1st inning. RBI singles from 3B Pavin Parks, 1B Jacob Tobias, and RF Garret Pike got Lake Erie on the board against RHP Jackson Smith. Then, SS Jarrod Watkins lifted a sacrifice fly to put a fourth tally on the board. The Crushers led 4-0 before LHP Edwin Sanchez even touched the baseball.

Sanchez surrendered a run on a wild pitch in the 2nd inning, but otherwise he was very solid. The Crushers added on more runs for Sanchez in the 3rd with RBI singles from Jarrod Watkins and DH Samuel Benjamin to go up 6-1.

In the 5th, C Nick Chavez recorded an RBI on a fielder's choice to give Lake Erie a 7-1 lead. The Mud Monsters got a run on an RBI triple by 2B AJ Fritz in the 6th, but the Crushers responded with two bases loaded walks from LF Sebastian Alexander and CF Joe Redfield in the 7th to get the run back and then some.

Meanwhile, Sanchez finished his solid outing. His final line: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K on 92 pitches.

The Crushers got four more runs in the top of the 8th thanks to a two-RBI double for Jarrod Watkins (who had 4 RBI's on the night), an RBI single from Nick Chavez, and a sacrifice fly from Sebastian Alexander. Eight of the nine Crushers starters scored runs on Wednesday, and Lake Erie waltzed away with a 13-2 win to even the series in Mississippi.

RHP Christian Scafidi, RHP Henry Chabot, and RHP Dawson Hargrove combined for 3 Ã¢..." scoreless relief innings, each tallying a strikeout in a much-needed pitching masterclass.

Edwin Sanchez (2-1) got the win in his second straight start. Jackson Smith of Mississippi (3-2) made it through just four innings in the loss.

Lake Erie is back in action in Mississippi for game three of six against the Mud Monsters tomorrow, June 25th at 7:30pm ET. The Crushers will return to ForeFront Field on Tuesday, June 30th, for a nine-game homestand. First pitch against the Joliet Slammers is slated for 6:30 pm. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2026

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