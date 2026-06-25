Early Damage Sinks Wild Things in First of Wednesday DH

Published on June 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things were defeated by the Windy City Thunderbolts by a score of 9-4 Wednesday evening in seven innings: it was the first half of a single-admission double header at EQT Park.

Will Rettig was dealt the loss on the mound for Washington in his professional debut as he and Jack Brodsky allowed all nine Windy City runs, walking a combined nine batters.

Windy City was the benefactor of three free passes by Will Rettig to start the game, which loaded the bases with no outs. The Thunderbolts scored one run during each of their next three plate appearances using just one hit to take a three-run lead.

Washington responded with two runs in the home half of the first. With one out, Jeff Sabater singled, Caleb Ketchup walked and Andrew Czech singled to load the bases. Then, Jeff Liquori singled down the first base line to score Sabater and Ketchup and cut the Windy City lead to just one.

Windy City continued to build its lead over the middle innings, getting a two-run homer from Carlos Pena in the second, an RBI double by Liam McArthur in the third and a two-run blast from Victor Cerny in the fourth to stretch its advantage to 8-3. Washington answered with RBI hits from Cole Fowler in the third and Ketchup in the fourth, but the Thunderbolts added another run in the fifth when Jack Brodsky issued a bases-loaded walk to Justin Fogel, making it 9-4.

Chad Coles was the first Washington pitcher to keep Windy City off the scoreboard, tossing a scoreless sixth inning out of the bullpen. Michael Foltz Jr. followed with a scoreless seventh inning, striking out one and keeping the ThunderBolts off the board for a second-consecutive frame.

The Washington offense was held scoreless in its last three trips to the plate, managing just two baserunners during the final three innings.

Washington will matchup with Windy City again Wednesday night in the back half of the double header with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2026

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