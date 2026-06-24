Crushers Can't Find Big Inning, Drop Opener in Mississippi

Published on June 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Pearl, MS - The Lake Erie Crushers (17-23) couldn't find the big inning in their series opener against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (16-24) on Tuesday night in Pearl. They dropped the game by a 9-3 final.

Both starting pitchers labored through the first couple innings, but the Mud Monsters got on the board first against RHP Bob Helt. Some aggressive baserunning and an RBI single from RF Kasten Furr put Mississippi up 2-0 after the opening frame.

The Crushers battled with LHP Art Joven in the first two innings, putting runners on base, but they were unable to score until a two-out, two-RBI knock by 2B Luis Acevedo, which tied the game at two in the 3rd.

Mississippi got back on the board due to some walks in the bottom of the 4th, and they got two runs on a two-RBI single from CF Brayland Skinner. They'd plate another run on a wild pitch to take the lead back, 5-2.

The Crushers got a run in the top of the 5th on another RBI single by Luis Acevedo. Lake Erie put themselves within two runs once again, but then the slow flood warning started to metastasize in the subsequent frames.

Mississippi put up single tallied runs in the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th innings to incrementally add to their lead and amount to a 9-3 advantage, a score that would hold as final. The Crushers left 11 men on base in the contest, and while Mississippi left on 12, Lake Erie was unable to find the big hit or the big inning in the first game of the set.

Art Joven (4-2) got the win, grinding through five innings of work on Tuesday. Bob Helt (0-1) was issued his first decision of 2026, though unfortunately it was a loss.

Lake Erie is back in action in Mississippi for game two of six against the Mud Monsters tomorrow, June 24th at 7:30pm ET. The Crushers will return to ForeFront Field on Tuesday, June 30th, for a nine-game homestand. First pitch against the Joliet Slammers is slated for 6:30 pm. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 23, 2026

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