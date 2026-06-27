Boomers Shut out in New York

Published on June 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







TROY, NY - The Schaumburg Boomers placed runners on base in seven innings but were shut out by the Tri-City ValleyCats 9-0 in the series opener on Friday night.

Tri-City stole four bases in the second to take a 1-0 lead despite not recording a hit. The ValleyCats did not record a hit until the fifth inning when a solo homer extended the lead to 2-0. The Boomers did not have a runner reach scoring position until the fifth. Tri-City pushed the lead to 4-0 in the seventh with a pair of runs. Schaumburg was able to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate in the eighth but could not come through. The hosts homered twice with two outs in the bottom of the inning to put the game out of reach. Six different individuals posted hits for the Boomers. Cole Zaffiro suffered the loss on the mound, working three innings. Kyle Moore took over in the fourth and worked into the eighth.

The Boomers (20-22) will continue the roadtrip on Saturday night with the middle game against Tri-City at 5:30pm. LHP Cole Cook (2-5, 5.59) is scheduled to make the start. The team will return home on Tuesday for an action packed six-game homestand that stretches through the Fourth of July on June 30. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2026

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